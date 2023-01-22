The 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R brings V-8 power back to Ford’s performance off-road pickup truck. YouTube channel Late Model Restoration recently strapped one to a dyno to see how well the Raptor R manages that extra power.

The truck’s supercharged 5.2-liter V-8, a variant of the Predator engine used in the recently discontinued Mustang Shelby GT500, is rated at 700 hp and 640 lb-ft of torque. However, that’s measured at the crank, not the wheels. To see how much power actually makes it to the ground, it needed to visit a dyno.

2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R dyno test

Using 93-octane fuel and a showroom-fresh truck with 120 miles on the odometer, Late Model Restoration recorded 580 hp at 6,300 rpm and 533 lb-ft of torque at 4,400 rpm at the rear wheels. Note that while the 10-speed automatic transmission’s seventh gear has the 1:1 ratio that would provide the most accurate result, the test was run in fifth gear to avoid bumping the Raptor R’s 114-mph speed limiter.

Those figures represent an 18% driveline loss in horsepower and 17% in torque, which isn’t unusual for a pickup truck. Hennessey Performance Engineering recorded a 17% driveline loss at the rear wheels when it dyno-tested a 2021 Ram 1500 TRX. The Ram’s supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 is rated at 702 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque at the crank.

After getting the baseline figures, Late Model Restoration swapped out the air filter for a high-flow Ford Performance item, which resulted in a slight bump to 588 hp and 534 lb-ft at the wheels. With ice packed around the supercharger, that increased to 590 hp and 541 lb-ft.

Ford won’t quote a 0-60 mph time, but we do know that the Raptor R can tow up to 8,700 pounds, which is 500 pounds more than the standard Raptor, which has a twin-turbo 3.5-liter V-6. The Raptor R also gets the 37-inch tires that are optional on the base Raptor, as standard equipment. With a $109,145 base price (including destination), the Raptor R also commands a substantial $25,245 premium over a comparably equipped V-6 Raptor.

