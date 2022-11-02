The updated 2023 Kia Sorento three-row crossover SUV costs $31,285, including a $1,295 destination fee, Kia announced on Friday. That’s a modest price increase of $620 compared to the 2022 Kia Sorento, but the elimination of the base S trim on the Sorento Hybrid results in a price increase of about $2,500 for hybrid models. The 2023 Sorento plug-in hybrid costs $51,185, which is an increase of $2,120 in the second year of the Sorento PHEV.

The gas-only Sorento has a businesslike 191-hp 2.5-liter inline-4 with an 8-speed automatic and front-wheel drive. It’s standard with LX, S, EX, and X-Line trims. All-wheel drive costs $1,800 more on the LX, which now comes standard with blind-spot monitors.

All-wheel drive can be optioned on the S and EX grades, but it’s bundled with the X-Line appearance package that increases the ground clearance from 6.9 inches to 8.2 inches. The skid plates and grille are dark silver, and it has a black roof rack and black 18-inch alloy wheels. The X-Line S with AWD costs $2,000 more than the $33,785 Sorento S, and they both come standard this year with a wireless smartphone charger.

The X-Line price increase for the popular EX model jumps $3,700, so the X-Line EX with AWD costs $40,885. New for 2023 on the EX grades is an 8-way power front passenger seat.

The SX and above grades have a 281-hp turbo-4 with a dual-clutch 8-speed automatic. The 2023 Kia Sorento SX now has a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, power-folding side mirrors, and rain-sensing windshield wipers. The price increases only $500 over last year to $40,085; AWD adds $1,800 here as well.

The SX Prestige comes standard with AWD and costs $44,685, and sports distinct bumpers and gloss black exterior accents, as well as a 115-volt power inverter inside. The X-Line treatment costs $200 more for 20-inch alloy wheels with a gray finish instead of the gloss black color on the SX Prestige.

2023 Kia Sorento 2023 Kia Sorento 2023 Kia Sorento

The pricing of the pared down trims of the 2023 Kia Sorento Hybrid are more straightforward. It seats six passengers instead of seven, and it’s powered by a 1.6-liter turbo-4 and a 44-kw motor that combine for 227 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. It uses a 6-speed automatic transmission that powers the front wheels on the base EX trim for $37,885, and has an EPA rating of 37 mpg combined. All-wheel drive costs $1,800 more, and it drops to 34 mpg combined. The EX has the same upgrades this year as the gas-only model.

The big news is the addition of the SX-Prestige trim this year, which has standard AWD and a price of $43,685. It rides on 17-inch alloy wheels and has a power tailgate, a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, heated and cooled leather front seats, Bose sound, navigation, adaptive cruise control, and a surround-view camera system. Second-row captain’s chairs are standard.

The 2023 Kia Sorento plug-in hybrid comes in only the top SX Prestige trim for a price of $51,185. It uses a 1.6-liter turbo-4 and a 66.9-kw motor that make 261 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque, and has an electric range of 32 miles.

Built in West Point, Georgia, the 2023 Kia Sorento goes on sale soon.

