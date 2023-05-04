The redesigned 2024 Ford Mustang only starts sales this summer but it’s already had its first price increase.

New pricing information on Ford’s website reveals higher starting prices for the V-8-powered Mustang GT and Mustang Dark Horse variants, compared to when pricing for the range was first announced in February.

The new pricing is as follows:

Mustang GT – $44,090 (previously $43,090)

Mustang GT Premium – $48,610 (previously $47,610)

Mustang Dark Horse – $60,865 (previously $59,565)

Mustang Dark Horse Premium – $63,460 (previously $62,060)

All figures include a $1,595 destination charge.

A Ford spokesman told Motor Authority the latest price increases are due to a gas guzzler tax and a readjustment for increased demand.

The price of some individual options for the Dark Horse have also increased, the spokesman said. They include the Appearance Package at $1,500, up $250; the Handling Package at $4,995, up $495; and the carbon-fiber wheels at $8,995, up $500.

Ford revealed the 2024 Mustang last September. It lands in showrooms this summer, in EcoBoost, GT, and the Dark Horse grade. The EcoBoost comes with a 315-hp 2.3-liter turbo-4, while the GT offers a 5.0-liter V-8 with 480 hp in standard guise or 486 hp with an available active exhaust option. The Dark Horse shares the Mustang GT’s 5.0-liter V-8 but gets a 500-hp tune. Buyers can choose between a 6-speed manual or 10-speed automatic on all versions. A convertible body style is also available but not on the Dark Horse.

