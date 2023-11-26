The 2024 Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer have lost their V-8 engine options, marking the only change to the two full-size SUVs for the new model year.

The sole powertrain for both models will be the twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-6 introduced for the 2023 model year. That was the sophomore model year for the modern incarnations of the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, which launched for 2022 with V-8 power. A 5.7-liter V-8 with a mild-hybrid system from the Ram 1500 pickup truck was offered on the Wagoneer, while the Grand Wagoneer had a 6.4-liter V-8.

The 6-cylinder engine makes 420 hp and 468 lb-ft of torque in the Wagoneer, more than the 392 hp and 404 lb-ft produced by the 5.7-liter V-8 mild-hybrid powertrain. The Grand Wagoneer gets a high-output version rated at 510 hp and 500 lb-ft of torque, up from the 471 hp and 455 lb-ft of the 6.4-liter V-8.

Specs are unchanged from the 2023 model year, when Motor Authority tested the high-output version of the inline-6 engine in a Grand Wagoneer L. The twin-turbo engine’s power delivery impressed Motor Authority’s test team—but its fuel economy, which wasn’t much of an improvement over the V-8, did not.

2024 Jeep Wagoneer

Jeep will address emissions more directly with an electrified powertrain option for the current-generation Wagoneer models as soon as 2025. This will be a series plug-in hybrid in which electric motors drive the wheels, and draw their power from a battery that is charged on the go by a gas engine, similar to what has also been confirmed for the Ram 1500 Ramcharger pickup.

Jeep previously confirmed a smaller all-electric Wagoneer model, code-named Wagoneer S, due next year. Full-size electric Wagoneers are expected to arrive in 2027.

The Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer aren’t the only Stellantis trucks losing V-8 engines. The 2025 Ram 1500 will also go 6-cylinder-only, with a powertrain lineup consisting of different versions of the 6-cylinder engine, plus a carryover mild-hybrid 3.6-liter V-6 in base models.

