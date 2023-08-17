Official EPA range ratings for Dual Motor versions of the Rivian R1S electric SUV and R1T electric pickup truck are in—with both models maxing out at 352 miles.

The maximum range rating is achieved with the 135-kwh Large Pack and 21-inch wheels. Opting for 22-inch wheels drops range to 341 miles for both the R1S and R1T. Either way, that tops what Rivian has teased on its consumer and order pages, and versus when it previewed the Dual Motor hardware last year.

EPA range ratings for 2023 Rivian R1S and R1T Dual Motor models

The Dual Motor powertrain, which Rivian confirmed in May was due to start deliveries soon, generates 533 hp and 610 lb-ft of torque in standard form, allowing for an estimated 0-60 mph time of 4.5 seconds in both the R1S and R1T. A performance version ups output to 665 hp and 829 lb-ft of torque, reducing the 0-60 mph time to just 3.5 seconds.

Both the R1S and R1T already topped 300 miles of range in their Quad Motor forms, which launched first, and over-the-air updates have boosted range since then, while adding more convenience features. The more-powerful Quad Motor models are rated at a maximum 321 miles, but that can drop significantly depending on wheel and tire fitment.

Rivian Snow mode

The Dual Motor models now deliver impressive range at a lower price point, which is needed after Rivian last year dropped the base Explore versions of its trucks, effectively raising the base price.

Rivian in March also confirmed the 180-kwh Max Pack versions for fall deliveries. At the time it estimated 390 miles of range for the R1S and 400 miles for the R1T Max Pack. But based on its achievement in exceeding estimates with the Large Pack—and merely extending out for the Max’s 33% additional battery capacity, adjusted down a bit for the extra battery weight—it’s not unreasonable to see well over a 400-mile range on the horizon.

