Jaguar has revealed a new ZP Edition version of its F-Type and confirmed the special edition to be the last gas-powered sports car to be designed by the company.

Jaguar will go the electric route starting in 2025, and the company is in the process of phasing out its current gas-powered offerings. The F-Type sports car bows out after the 2024 model year.

Jaguar has previously launched the F-Type 75 special edition to mark the end of gas-powered sports cars at the company, but the new ZP Edition is a more exclusive sendoff, limited to just 150 examples worldwide. Jaguar has yet to say if any are planned for the U.S.

The ZP Edition is available in coupe or convertible body styles, and comes standard with the 575-hp version of the supercharged 5.0-liter V-8 fitted to the F-Type. It also comes with a number of unique touches handled by SV Bespoke, the personalization department of JLR.

The ZP in the name is a reference to Project ZP, a racing campaign launched one month after the debut of the Jaguar E-Type at the 1961 Geneva auto show. There were seven cars built with modifications for racing, and two, one painted in Indigo Blue and driven by Graham Hill and another painted in Pearl Gray and driven by Roy Salvadori, managed wins in that first year. Hill won the first race, which took place at Oulton Park, and Salvadori followed with a win at Crystal Palace a month later.

Jaguar celebrated Project ZP in June with a collection of restored E-Types matching the colors of those winning examples. Similarly, the F-Type ZP Edition also features a modern interpretation of the colors of those winning cars. One option combines an Oulton Blue exterior with a split interior consisting of Mars Red and Ebony for the leather. The other option combines a Crystal Gray exterior with a split of Navy Blue and Ebony for the leather. Both options also feature a racing-style white roundel on the doors and a white grille surround. Additional unique touches include “ZP” scripts on the door sill treadplates, dashboard, and 20-inch forged alloy wheels.

Like all 2024 F-Types, the F-Type ZP Edition features an 8-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. Owners can expect 0-60 mph acceleration in 3.5 seconds and a top speed capped at 186 mph.

Pricing information hasn’t been announced.

