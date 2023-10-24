Ford offers the F-150 R with a supercharged V-8 that currently spits out 700 hp and will soon see a slight bump with the arrival of the updated 2024 F-150 range early next year.

However, the Raptor R’s availability tends to be limited, and then there’s the issue of the huge dealer markups the trucks attract.

There’s another option.

Texas performance marque Hennessey has been offering a Venom 775 based on the F-150 for the past several years, and that 775 in the name refers to the horsepower generated under the hood. Quoted performance includes a 0-60 mph time of 3.6 seconds and a quarter-mile ET of 11.9 seconds. That’s seriously quick.

In case there’s any doubt about the performance, Hennessey has released a video of its latest Venom 775 F-150 smoking a 2024 Mustang Dark Horse, Ford’s new track-focused sports car with 500 hp.

The latest Venom 775 is available for the 2023 model year and will be built in a run of 250 units, with each truck receiving a serialized plaque. The price starts at $59,950, not including the price of the donor F-150.

The Venom 775 F-150 starts as a regular F-150 Super Crew equipped with a 5.0-liter V-8, 10-speed automatic transmission, and four-wheel drive. To boost power well beyond the stock 400-hp rating, Hennessey adds a 3.0-liter supercharger, cold-air induction system, air-to-water intercooler, upgraded fuel injectors and fuel pump, and a Borla cat-back stainless-steel exhaust.

2023 Hennessey Venom 775 F-150

To ensure the truck can also turn and stop like a performance vehicle, Hennessey adds powerful Brembo brakes and an upgraded suspension. Buyers can choose between street and off-road configurations. Shown here is an off-road configuration featuring a 6.0-inch lift kit, Fox shocks, and Hennessey’s own 20-inch wheels with 35-inch all-terrain tires.

Hennessey also offers some visual upgrades for the Venom 775. These include a unique front bumper with additional lights and a push bar, custom graphics, illuminated badges, plus additional a few interior treatments.

