Nissan will build a Leaf replacement, as well as electric versions of two popular crossovers, in the U.K. for European sales.

The Leaf replacement, along with electric Juke and Qashqai crossovers, will be built at Nissan’s Sunderland factory—long the automaker’s hub for European production—and will be inspired by three recent concept cars, according to a Nissan press release.

Nissan Hyper Urban concept

The release noted that additional details, including “names, specifications, and launch dates” will be revealed at a later time. So while the three planned EVs will serve as replacements for current models in Nissan’s lineup, the names may not carry over. Nissan in September announced plans for an all-EV lineup for Europe by 2030, so these new models should arrive by then.

Nissan also confirmed that the three U.K.-produced EVs will be inspired by three recent concepts: the Hyper Urban and Hyper Punk that debuted at the 2023 Tokyo auto show, and the Chill-Out unveiled in 2021.

The Hyper Urban concept is a spacious crossover that, Nissan noted, would harness V2G tech—and perhaps the new look for the Qashqai and maybe the U.S.-market Rogue. The Hyper Punk on the other hand was seen as a coupe for creatives—and likely, after this context, the new look for the Juke. And as Green Car Reports previously reported, the 2021 Chill-Out Concept will set the look for the next Leaf.

Nissan Hyper Punk concept

The Nissan Qashqai may not be too familiar to U.S. buyers, but it was the bestselling vehicle in the U.K. in 2022, and represents one in five U.K.-built vehicles, according to Nissan. The previous-generation version was sold in the U.S. as the Rogue Sport from model years 2017 to 2022.

Nissan sidelined the Juke for the Kicks in the U.S. back in 2018, but it could return to the U.S., possibly with an e-Power hybrid system this time around.

