Polestar will use this month’s Shanghai auto show to debut its first SUV with coupe-like styling, the Swedish performance EV brand said on Tuesday.

The new model is the Polestar 4, which is expected to resemble the 2024 Polestar 3 mid-size SUV but with more dynamic styling.

The Polestar 4 will be a slightly smaller offering than the 3, and use the SEA modular EV platform of parent company Zhejiang Geely, according to information Polestar presented to investors in 2022. The SEA platform made its debut in 2021 in the 001 hatchback from fellow Zhejiang Geely brand Zeekr and delivers up to 536 hp in that model.

In its announcement on Tuesday, Polestar said the 4 will be its fastest model to date. That means outperforming the 619-hp Polestar 1 plug-in hybrid, which runs from 0-60 mph in about 4.2 seconds and top outs at a governed 155 mph.

L to R: Polestar 2, Polestar 3, Polestar 4 and Polestar 5

Polestar hasn’t mentioned the start of sales for the 4 but an arrival in the U.S. in 2024 is likely, meaning it should be a 2025 model.

The Shanghai auto show starts on April 18. Polestar will also use the show to debut the updated 2024 Polestar 2 compact hatchback that was shown in January.

The 2 starts sales later this year, followed by the 3, which is due by mid-2024. The 4 should follow shortly thereafter, followed by a 5 sedan in 2025, and a 6 sports car in 2026. A Polestar 7, with a body style yet to be revealed, will then arrive in 2027.

Related Articles