The latest restomod from Wisconsin-based Ringbrothers is a 1972 Chevrolet K5 Blazer known as “Raskal.”

Ringbrothers said in a press release that it spent 2,800 hours on this build, going over every exterior panel. The factory hardtop and side and rear glass were replaced with a two-piece removable canopy, while a carbon-fiber piece replaced the factory hood. The shot raised the quarter panels and tailgate to match the door height, and moved the door handles to the tops of the doors for a cleaner look. The result is still recognizable as a K5 Blazer.

Ringbrothers RASKAL 1972 Chevrolet Blazer

The stock engine gave way to a General Motors LS3 6.2-liter V-8 producing 430 hp and 425 lb-ft of torque. It’s backed by GM 4L80E 4-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel-drive system with Dana 44 front and Dana 60 rear axles.

Raskal also sports a custom RS4 chassis built by the Roadster Shop, with triangulated four-link suspension with Fox Racing coilovers. Braking is provided by Baer 6-piston calipers and 13.0-inch rotors front and rear. The one-off 18-inch wheels are based on the factory design, and come wrapped in 35-inch Nitto Ridge Grappler tires.

Inside, Ringbrothers lowered the floor to increase space and make room for new, more comfortable seats fabricated in-house. The dashboard incorporates Dakota Digital gauges surrounded by Ringbrothers bezels, updated climate control and audio systems, and a custom steering wheel.

This isn’t the first K5 Blazer from Ringbrothers. At the 2022 SEMA show, the shop unveiled another 1972 Blazer dubbed “Bully” and powered by a 1,200-hp supercharged 6.8-liter LS3 V-8. The tamer Raskal seems better suited to everyday use, though.

Related Articles