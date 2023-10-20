Stellantis will bring four electrified pickup trucks to the U.S. over the next two years, the automaker announced Thursday during the launch of its Pro One commercial-vehicle business unit.

The four trucks will be part of a “North American offensive” and include the 2025 Ram 1500 REV scheduled to launch next year, as well as “a new hydrogen solution to come,” the announcement read.

The company has said that the Ram 1500 REV lineup will include a fully electric pickup as well as a range-extended XR—with fleet versions of both powertrains to come. Unveiled at the 2023 New York auto show earlier this year, the Ram 1500 REV itself targets 500 miles of range, with even more range expected for the XR version. At the truck’s New York unveiling, Mike Koval Jr., then CEO for the Ram brand, said this would be achieved with “proprietary technology” to be revealed later this year.

2025 Ram 1500 REV

Ram executives also previously hinted at fuel-cell powertrains as an option for the brand’s heavy-duty trucks, so perhaps that is what Stellantis is teasing here.

That still leaves two electrified trucks for North America, with little indication of what they might be. Koval Jr. told Green Car Reports earlier this year that the global reach of the Ram brand may allow a smaller electric pickup, but it’s unclear if such a vehicle would be sold in the U.S. It would be a good differentiator, though, as rivals Ford and General Motors haven’t announced plans for electric pickups smaller than full-size models.

Electric vans are also a major part of Stellantis’ commercial-vehicle plans. The automaker said it would unveil a “fully renewed van lineup” for each of its global commercial-vehicle brands, including Ram, Citroën, Fiat, Opel, Peugeot, and Vauxhall. Ram is the only one of those brands currently selling vans in the U.S.

2022 Ram ProMaster

The previously-confirmed Ram ProMaster EV will be unveiled later this year, according to Stellantis. Ram has said that its last-mile business would be the first to electrify, so the new vans about to be unveiled may be aiming to go electric for a wider range of uses.

Stellantis also announced a new “fully digital ecosystem” to link commercial vehicle customers with converters and upfitters. It sounds much like what Ford has established as part of Ford Pro, in support of the all-electric E-Transit van and F-150 Lightning Pro.

