(Our Auto Expert) – Over the last decade, Subaru has proven its dedication to preserving America’s National Parks through substantial contributions. With over $55 million in donations to date, Subaru has recently been recognized as the National Park Foundation’s largest corporate sponsor. This achievement highlights the company’s commitment to protecting and conserving the natural wonders that define our nation.

It comes as no surprise that Subaru and its customers have a deep appreciation for the great outdoors. Almost every vehicle manufactured by Subaru is equipped with their legendary Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, making them ideal for adventures off the beaten path. Subaru has established a strong connection between its vehicles and the great outdoors, encouraging its customers to explore America’s vast beauty.

Continuing its legacy of rugged versatility, the Subaru Crosstrek has undergone a complete redesign for 2024, marking the start of its highly anticipated third generation. With the ability to conquer challenging terrains, the Crosstrek surpasses its competitors with a remarkable ground clearance of at least 8.7 inches. The Wilderness trim offers an impressive 9.3 inches of ground clearance, accompanied by aggressive all-terrain tires and a fittingly sharp and rugged exterior design for off-road enthusiasts seeking an even more capable ride.

Why is Subaru committed to preserving America’s National Parks? The answer lies in their desire to empower their customers to embark on unforgettable adventures in vehicles like the all-new 2024 Subaru Crosstrek. Subaru aims to raise public awareness and engagement regarding the importance of preserving these natural treasures for future generations.

Subaru’s substantial financial support has kick-started various programs focused on recycling, composting, and waste reduction to achieve this goal. These initiatives have removed over 19 million pounds of waste from iconic national parks, including Denali, Grand Teton, and Yosemite.

Subaru plans to continue its unwavering support for the National Park Foundation through its annual Share the Love event. By participating in this initiative, Subaru protects wildlife and parklands throughout America and fosters a deep sense of environmental stewardship among its customers.

Starting this spring, the highly anticipated 2024 Subaru Crosstrek will be available at $24,995. As Subaru enthusiasts eagerly await its arrival, the all-new Crosstrek promises to be the perfect companion for those seeking thrilling outdoor adventures.

With Subaru’s commitment to preserving America’s National Parks and introducing the all-new 2024 Subaru Crosstrek, the future looks brighter for both nature enthusiasts and adventure-seekers alike.