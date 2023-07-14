(The Car Connection) — There’s something happening at Mitsubishi. It may not be evident in the limited product line that consists of only four models, none of which are new for 2024, but Mitsubishi believes in its products, as do its customers.

Fresh off topping the J.D. Power U.S. Customer Service Index that measures satisfaction with dealer service on new vehicles up to three years old—a first in the brand’s 43-year history in the U.S.—Mitsubishi is adding two years of complimentary schedule maintenance to its already impressive warranty program.

With dealers and customers seemingly happy, Mitsubishi expands its blacked-out trim packages on more models, and adds a Trail Edition on the Outlander Sport. Every Mitsubishi comes with the assurance of a 5-year/60,000-mile basic warranty, a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty, five years of complimentary roadside assistance, and now a 2-year/30,000-mile maintenance package that covers three oil and filter changes, three tire rotations, and a cabin air filter replacement. That’s on par with the industry-leading warranty of Hyundai and Kia.

2024 serves as a bridge year as the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance pumps $1.5 billion into future technologies and an “enhanced and electrified product lineup” coming in the next three years, according to Mitsubishi’s mid-term plan. Aiming to have 50% of sales from electric vehicles by 2030, Mitsubishi may not have any new product this year, but it’s coming, and it has to come soon to stay on track.

For now, here’s what’s new for Mitsubishi in 2024.

2024 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

2024 Mitsubishi Outlander

The two- or three-row crossover SUV bestseller comes with either a 181-hp 2.5-liter inline-4 or a plug-in hybrid powertrain powered by a 2.4-liter inline-4 paired with a 20-kwh battery pack and a motor powering each axle.

The Outlander PHEV with all-wheel drive makes 248 hp and 332 lb-ft of torque, and has an electric range of 38 miles or an equivalent of 68 mpg combined.

New Platinum Edition sports a two-tone body with a black body and silver roof.

Black Edition on SE and SEL trims adds leather upholstery, black roof rails, black chrome window trim, and curving vertical light bars that cinch the grille.

2024 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport

Not to be confused with its namesake, the Outlander Sport is a small crossover that seats up to five passengers in a pinch.

All-wheel drive comes standard, with a base 148-hp 2.0-liter inline-4 or an optional 168-hp 2.4-liter inline-4. The CVT is unrefined, however, as if a generation old.

A new Trail Edition comes with black hood graphics, black fender arches, a black hood protector, mud flaps, and all-weather floor mats.

Last year’s GT trim is now the SEL trim.

2024 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

The mid-size crossover uses a 152-hp 1.5-liter turbo-4 paired with Mitsubishi’s plaintive CVT and standard all-wheel drive.

New standard equipment on the SE grade includes adaptive cruise control, a hands-free tailgate, a rear USB port, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.

A new Special Edition model arrives later this year.

2024 Mitsubishi Mirage

