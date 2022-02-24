RALEIGH, N.C. — Buying secondhand is a good way to score a deal on high-quality items, while avoiding fast fashion.

With so many resale sites like Depop, Mercari, Poshmark, and Etsy, it’s easier than ever to find a secondhand version of that perfect piece. Better Business Bureau of Eastern NC (BBB) offers tips to make the secondhand shopping experience safe and enjoyable.

“Purchasing secondhand clothing can help with environmental sustainability and be a little lighter on the wallet,” said Mallory Wojciechowski, president and CEO of BBB. “Consumers who are looking at secondhand sites need to make sure they do their due diligence to ensure a great shopping experience.”

Smart Secondhand Shopping Tips:

Look at seller reviews. Be sure to check seller reviews before you buy. If the seller has a substantial record of positive reviews and lots of feedback from happy buyers, you’re more likely to receive a quality item and good customer service. On the other hand, if a seller has mixed reviews and buyers make comments like “The item doesn’t look anything like the pictures” or “There was damage not mentioned in the listing,” it’s probably a good idea to steer clear, even if you think you’ll be passing up a great deal.

Search for sellers on multiple platforms. If you follow a particular shop or seller on one platform, search for them on other second-hand sites too. Sometimes a seller will list an item from their Instagram shop on Depop too, at a much lower price.

Give each item a thorough inspection. Before you buy, take a close look at the seller’s photos. Be on the lookout for stains and tears and think about whether you’d be willing or able to repair them. A closer look at tags and zippers can also help you determine the age of the piece, if the seller hasn’t added those details to their listing.

Know your measurements. Many consumers hesitate to buy vintage clothing items online because of varied sizing. You can solve this problem by knowing your measurements. Measure your hips, waist, and bust, and keep the sizes handy while you shop. Many serious sellers understand the sizing struggle and will include specific measurements along with the size marked on the tag.

Reach out to sellers. A good seller is happy to communicate with potential buyers. If you don’t see specific size measurements, for example, reach out and message the seller. They should be happy to answer questions about sizing or shipping when they come from a serious potential buyer.

Be Courteous. Don’t make unfair offers. Keep in mind that sellers have plenty of costs to cover just like any other business. Always respect the seller’s policies on returns and bundling items and be patient about shipping. You shouldn’t hold a seller responsible for post office delays caused by the pandemic or holidays.

Make sure designer items are authenticated. If you’re looking to purchase high-end clothing, purses, shoes, and accessories, play it safe by purchasing from a site that authenticates designer items.

Ask about returns. Some sellers are happy to accept returns, while others have a sold as-is policy that doesn’t allow for any returns or exchanges. Find out what the seller’s policies are before you make a purchase, and keep in mind that a no-return policy means you’ll need to do even more research about the item before you hit the “buy” button.

