MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — After having a record 254 of 271 boats competing on Day 2 of the 65th Annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament, most are taking a lay day Wednesday.

The tournament lists just 12 boats participating for the chance to land a big blue marlin and get on the leaderboard. So far, two blue marlin have made weight and the leaderboard. Three other catches that were brought in to weigh were under the required 400 pounds.

Fishing began Wednesday at 9 a.m. and runs to 3 p.m. Overall winners will be announced and crowned on Saturday.

You can follow all the action on the Big Rock Twitter account. There will be updates on fish caught and being brought back to the shore to be weighed along with other updates. You can also get the Big Rock app to listen to updates throughout the day. You can also listen here on the Big Rock website.

=====

Leaderboard

C-Student’s Hunter Megarity from Houston (Big Rock photo via YouTube)

C-Student, 470.2 pounds Sea Toy, 463.7 pounds

=====

10:23 a.m.

One of the boats out today, The Outlier, picked up $5,000 for having the first catch and release on Wednesday.

9:18 p.m.

Two lay days are required for each boat at Big Rock. A large majority decided to take that today with only 12 on the water Wednesday. That could be big news for those fishing but may mean a slow day with not a lot to report on activity.

8:21 a.m.

Each of the boats participating today got the daily blessing.

7:10 a.m.

Check out the weather forecast for Wednesday’s fishing.

650 a.m.

The Big Rock’s website provided a wrap on Tuesday. There were 254 of the 271 boats on the water. Three blue marlins were boated but only one made weight at Big Rock Landing.

The fleet racked up 54 blue marlin releases, 2 white marlin releases and 5 Sailfish releases. ANN WARRICK captured the Gregory Poole Marine First Release of the Day, earning them $5,000 right off-the-bat for a blue marlin released at 9:32AM. SEA TOY weighed in an impressive 463.7lb blue marlin, taking 2nd Place on the leaderboard- just shy of C-STUDENT’s 1st Place 470.2lb catch. A 500lb marlin has yet to grace the scales, so the Fabulous Fishermans’ prize payout of $739,500 is still on the line.

Go to the Big Rock website to read more on Tuesday’s other activities.