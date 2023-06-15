MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The 65th annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament is over halfway complete. The big question isn’t whether a boat can top leader C-Student but whether a blue marlin more than 500 pounds will be caught.

None of the fish caught so far have reached 500 pounds. The first boat that does that wins $739,500. In fact, of the seven blue marlins caught and weighed, three have been under the 400-pound limit. So if anyone cracks 500 pounds on Thursday, there will be a double set of good news.

Fishing began Thursday at 9 a.m. and runs to 3 p.m. Overall winners will be announced and crowned on Saturday.

You can follow all the action on the Big Rock Twitter account. There will be updates on fish caught and being brought back to the shore to be weighed along with other updates. You can also get the Big Rock app to listen to updates throughout the day. You can also listen here on the Big Rock website.

Leaderboard

C-Student’s Hunter Megarity from Houston (Big Rock photo via YouTube)

C-Student, 470.2 pounds Sea Toy, 463.7 pounds Predator 459.0 pounds Sea Wolf, 408.1 pounds

9:06 a.m.

Fishing has begun with 75 boats on the water today.

8:17 a.m.

Here’s a wrap of Day 3 of the 65th annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament.

8 a.m.

Time for that bowl of cereal, a cup of coffee and the daily blessing of the fleet.

7:57 a.m.

Here is today’s weather forecast.

7:50 a.m.

Big Rock had a wrap on the blue marlin fishing for Wednesday:

“Small fleet BIG day! 12 of 271 boats fished on Day 3 of the 65th Annual Big Rock Tournament. The majority of the fleet laid today due to high winds and rough seas. Despite the slow start, 2 blue marlins were brought to the scales! PREDATOR slid into 3rd Place with their 459.0lb. catch – Welcome to the leaderboard! SEA WOLF’S 408.1lb. blue marlin brought the PACK to Big Rock Landing. Not quite big enough for the leaderboard but with the sporty conditions today, a very impressive catch!”

