MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Saturday is the final day of the 65th annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament.

There was major activity on Friday as two boats, Sushi and Chasin’ A moved to the top of the leaderboard. The competition is expected to pick up Saturday as crews work to not only land on the leaderboard but also get a 500-pound blue marlin. The first one to do that gets the $739,500 Fabulous Fisherman prize still up for grabs.

Tournament officials said if a blue marlin over 500 pounds isn’t caught, that prize money will transfer over to next year. If someone does land a 500-pound catch, it would shoot to the top of the leaderboard.

Fishing Saturday is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Overall winners will be announced and crowned on Saturday.

You can follow all the action on the Big Rock Twitter account. There will be updates on fish caught and being brought back to the shore to be weighed along with other updates. You can also get the Big Rock app to listen to updates throughout the day. You can also listen here on the Big Rock website.

=====

Charlie Pereira, the captain of Sushi (Big Rock photo)

Leaderboard

Sushi, 484.5 pounds* Chasin’ A, 479.8 pounds* C-Student, 470.2 pounds* Sea Toy, 463.7 pounds Dun-Rite, 425.3 pounds Predator 459.0 pounds Sea Wolf, 408.1 pounds

* Top three boats get the overall prize money.

12:18 p.m.

Lots of fishing and hookups but no blue boated yet. Fishing continues until 3 p.m.

9:17 a.m.

Whitecaps had the first catch and release on the final day. That nets them $5,000.

8:27 a.m.

The final day of fishing sees 263 of 271 boats listed as being on the water today, according to the tournament’s Facebook page.

8:30 a.m.

For the final time in the tournament, a prayer was held for the blessing of the fleet on the water Saturday.

8:21 a.m.

Here’s Friday’s roundup, including more on Claire Curry’s story on the superstitions that anglers carry around with them and use to help catch the big fish. Check out our coverage of the tournament by clicking on our Big Rock Blue Marlin page.

8:10 a.m.

Here is Saturday’s weather forecast.

734 a.m.

Friday’s update from the Big Rock website:

255 of 271 boats competed in the action-packed Day 5 of the 65th Annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament, presented by Jarrett Bay Boatworks. The fleet racked up a total of 70 releases: 63 blue marlin, 2 unverified blues, 4 white marlin, and 1 spearfish. C-PHASE scored the Gregory Poole First Release of the day worth $5,000.

Leaderboard Shakeup! SUSHI takes the lead with a 484.5lb blue marlin! If the fish hangs on to 1st Place, it’ll be worth a whopping $2,769,438. CHASIN’ A slid into 2nd Place after Jr. Angler, Carson Moser weighed in a marlin at 479.8 pounds. DUN RITE weighed in a 425.3lb blue marlin, which didn’t make the leaderboard, but is impressive nonetheless! C-STUDENT’s 470.2lb catch moved down to 3rd Place, but is still sitting pretty with a potential payout of $247,175.

Click here to read more on Friday’s roundup.