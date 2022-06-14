MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The participants in the 64th annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament aren’t only trying to land the big fish, they have a goal to beat, too.

Here is the current leaderboard going into Tuesday’s fishing. There were 38 boats on the water as the threat of bad weather has the other 228 boats deciding to take a layday. Fishing is expected to pick up greatly on Wednesday.

Big Rock Leaderboard

Mercenaria, 572.6 pounds Wall Hanger, 556.4 pounds High Yield, 536.8 pounds Bad Habit, 526.7 pounds Sylva Lining, 401.3 pounds

You can follow all the action on the Big Rock Twitter account. There will be updates on fish caught and being brought back to the shore to be weighed along with other updates. You can also get the Big Rock app to listen to updates throughout the day. You can also listen here on the Big Rock website.

=====

10:35 a.m.

The first release of the day brings a nice paycheck with it.

9:52 a.m.

Mercenaria landed the first blue marlin on Monday and, as it turned out, had the biggest one, too. Of the five that were brought in to weigh on Monday, the Mercenaria crew had the biggest haul at 572.6 pounds.

It was an active first day of fishing that saw Michael Jordan’s Catch 23 crew hook up two blue marlin (neither were boated) and even land a 24-pound dolphin that briefly gave his team the lead in that category.

=====

9:48 a.m.

There’s a chance of bad weather today so only 40 of the 266 boats are fishing today. Lines went into the water at 9 a.m. and fishing will continue until 3 p.m.

9:42 a.m.

Check out our Monday blog, which has all the details from a busy day of fishing. We also had a report from WNCT’s Claire Curry about what is done in the way of research with the blue marlin that are caught in the tournament. Click here to see the blog.

WNCT’s coverage of the 64th annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament