MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The 64th annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament is officially underway.

The tournament announced that 266 boats are competing for a record purse of $5,858,875. There are 246 teams fishing today with 20 boats taking a layday.

You can follow all the action on the Big Rock Twitter account. There will be updates on fish caught and being brought back to the shore to be weighed along with other updates. You can also get the Big Rock app to listen to updates throughout the day. You can also listen here on the Big Rock website.

10:01 a.m.

WNCT’s coverage of the 64th annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament

9:52 a.m.

Winning purses include:

WINNER Levels I, II, III, IV: $1,556,063

WINNER Levels I, II, III, IV, V, VI: $3,489,813

FABULOUS FISHERMANS Level V: $777,750

SUPER 20 Level VI: $1,156,000

DOLPHIN WTA Level VII: $527,000