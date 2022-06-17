MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — We’re entering the final stretch of the 64th annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament.

There are two days of fishing left and not much has changed on the leaderboard after Monday’s active day. No fish were caught Tuesday and catches on Wednesday and Thursday didn’t change the top three spots.

Will today be any different?

You can follow all the action on the Big Rock Twitter account. There will be updates on fish caught and being brought back to the shore to be weighed along with other updates. You can also get the Big Rock app to listen to updates throughout the day. You can also listen here on the Big Rock website.

Big Rock Leaderboard

Mercenaria, 572.6 pounds* Wall Hanger, 556.4 pounds* High Yield, 536.8 pounds* Bad Habit, 526.7 pounds Builder’s Choice, 479.7 pounds Miss Wy, 454.1 pounds Breakwater, 427.8 pounds Sylva Lining, 401.3 pounds

* — Top three win overall prize money

9:39 a.m.

There are 139 of 266 boats on the water today, according to the Big Rock Facebook page.

9:32 a.m.

Every year, the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament honors those who’ve served the country through its ‘Big Rock Big Heroes’ initiative. Cheyenne Pagan has more on this in her video above.

9:07 a.m.

Friday’s fishing, as in the previous days, starts with the blessing of the fleet.

9:03 a.m.

It was another big day in the gamefish categories.

8:53 a.m.

WNCT’s coverage of the 64th annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament