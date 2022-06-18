MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — From first to best?

Saturday is the final day of the 64th annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament. Mercenaria, which boated the first blue marlin on Monday, is hoping to pull off a wire-to-wire victory to collect a share of the $5.858 million overall purse.

Boats are on the water today, trying to take one last crack at the blue marlin leaderboard. They will have until 3 p.m. to catch that big blue.

The awards banquet will be held Sunday at 11 a.m.

You can follow all the action on the Big Rock Twitter account. There will be updates on fish caught and being brought back to the shore to be weighed along with other updates. You can also get the Big Rock app to listen to updates throughout the day. You can also listen here on the Big Rock website.

Big Rock Leaderboard

Mercenaria, 572.6 pounds* Wall Hanger, 556.4 pounds* High Yield, 536.8 pounds* Bad Habit, 526.7 pounds Builder’s Choice, 479.7 pounds Miss Wy, 454.1 pounds Breakwater, 427.8 pounds Sylva Lining, 401.3 pounds

* — Top three win overall prize money

9:58 a.m.

The last boat to get the first release of the day (unofficially) goes to Roshambo with a blue marlin caught and released at 9:20 a.m. That’s $5,000 in their pocket but they are working hard to get that blue marlin.

9:12 a.m.

It’s the final blessing of the fleet for this year’s tournament.

9:06 a.m.

Friday was another good day for game fishing.

9:03 a.m.

A lot of local charities benefit in a big way through the Big Rock Foundation. WNCT’s Claire Curry has more on that in the video at the top of this story.

8:53 a.m.

