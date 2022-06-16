MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — With three more days to fish, the tension in the 64th annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament is rising as anglers go out again Thursday to try and reel in that big one.

There was a threat of storms and severe weather on Thursday and Friday. That could limit the number of boats on the water as some could choose to take a layday. There were 266 boats on the water on Monday but only 38 on Tuesday due to the threat for bad weather. There were 230 boats on the water on Wednesday, meaning Thursday and Friday could be good laydays, if anglers choose either.

You can follow all the action on the Big Rock Twitter account. There will be updates on fish caught and being brought back to the shore to be weighed along with other updates. You can also get the Big Rock app to listen to updates throughout the day. You can also listen here on the Big Rock website.

Big Rock Leaderboard

Mercenaria, 572.6 pounds Wall Hanger, 556.4 pounds High Yield, 536.8 pounds Bad Habit, 526.7 pounds Builder’s Choice, 479.7 pounds Sylva Lining, 401.3 pounds

It was a good day for anglers who were going after the gamefish leaderboard.

This is a routine that starts the day for the tournament and the boats on the water.

