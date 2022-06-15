MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — We’re at the midway point at the 64th annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament.

Only 38 boats went out on Tuesday due to the threat of bad weather. So the leaderboard did not change from Monday. On Wednesday, 230 boats hit the water with 36 taking a layday, according to the tournament website.

Big Rock Leaderboard

Mercenaria, 572.6 pounds Wall Hanger, 556.4 pounds High Yield, 536.8 pounds Bad Habit, 526.7 pounds Sylva Lining, 401.3 pounds

You can follow all the action on the Big Rock Twitter account. There will be updates on fish caught and being brought back to the shore to be weighed along with other updates. You can also get the Big Rock app to listen to updates throughout the day. You can also listen here on the Big Rock website.

10:01 a.m.

Big Rock officials announced the $5,000 winner for the first hook and release of a blue marlin on Wednesday.

9:49 a.m.

It’s definitely going to be a busy day on the water.

9:22 a.m.

There were a lot of hookups but no blue marlin boated on Tuesday. Mercenaria landed the first blue marlin on Monday and, as it turned out, had the biggest one, too. Of the five that were brought in to weigh on Monday, the Mercenaria crew had the biggest haul at 572.6 pounds.

It was an active first day of fishing that saw Michael Jordan’s Catch 23 crew hook up two blue marlin (neither were boated) and even land a 24-pound dolphin that briefly gave his team the lead in that category.

9:17 a.m.

Gas prices impact everyone, even the anglers at the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament. WNCT’s Cheyenne Pagan has more on this in her report from Tuesday.

9:07 a.m.

