MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A whopping 215 goats were registered for competition in the 25th annual Keli Wagner Lady Angler Tournament, which started Saturday.

There were 208 boats that chose to fish on Saturday. Due to anticipated bad weather, teams had the option of fishing Saturday or Sunday. The tournament reported 50 releases on Saturday, 25 Blue Marlin, 18 White Marlin and seven Sailfish. There were 44 gamefish brought to the scales, 38 dolphins and six Wahoo.

Seven boats will try to reach the leaderboards on Sunday. Anglers have a chance to win more than $108,000. Below are the standings after Saturday (from TheBigRock.com).

DAY 1 STANDINGS:

LEVEL I –

1st Place Release – CAN DO TOO – 800pts. (2BM) – $40,375

2nd Place Release – MJ’S – 800pts. (2BM) – $24,225

3rd Place Release – ALL IN – 650pts (1BM, 2WM) – $16,150

LARGEST DOLPHIN:

1st Place – WET DREAMS – 42.8lbs. – $16,148

2nd Place – DUN-RITE – 26.7lbs. – $10,766

LARGEST WAHOO

1st Place – REBELLIOUS FISH – 67.0lbs. – $16,148

2nd Place- SEA STRIKER – 53.4lbs. – $10,766

LARGEST TUNA: UP FOR GRABS, STAY TUNED!

1st Place: $16,148

2nd Place: $10,766

LEVEL II WTA DOLPHIN: $88,825

$16,148 Level I

WET DREAM – 42.8lbs. = $104,973 Potential Winnings

LEVEL III WTA BILLFISH RELEASE: $68,425