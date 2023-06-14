Note: The video was recorded Tuesday evening after the last weigh-ins. A boat named Predator had boated a blue marlin and was bringing it back to Big Rock Landing to be weighed Wednesday evening around 4 pm.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – One of the biggest fishing tournaments in the world is happening this week, right down the road in Morehead City.

The 65th Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament is running through Saturday. Anglers from around the country are here to fish the waters of the Atlantic Ocean with the hopes of collecting the winning fish.

The total prize purse is $5,835,705. The tournament has 271 boats entered to win.

Claire Curry was there Monday to see all the giant fish, including the leader after Tueday’s fishing. She talks about how the tournament has an economic impact on Morehead City, the size of the fish caught that she saw and much more.

