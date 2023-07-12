MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s officially the kickoff for the Big Rock Kid’s Tournament.

The tournament got started with the Captain’s Meeting on Wednesday, where hundreds of Junior Anglers were ready to hit the water and bring in a big catch.

“The smiles on their faces just says it all it’s what the tournament is all about.” said Carlee Sharpe, Big Rock Kids Tournament director.

This is the third year of the tournament, with Junior Anglers aged anywhere from 3 to 16.

“The kids will be releasing the billfish, blue marlin, white marlin, sailfish, spearfish,” said Sharpe. “But they’ll bring in wahoo and dolphin, which are the ones that you see normally at the scales in the afternoon.”

The goal is to spread the love of sport fishing to the younger generations.

“Many kids catch their first fish during the tournament,” Sharpe said. “And it’s just all about encouraging them. We give participation medals and everyone gets a trophy.”

One 10-year-old angler from Wilson said he’s fished in the tournament every year and that he hopes to compete in the main Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament.

“I love being out in the water in the excitement reeling in big fish,” said Henry Lanier.

The tournament primarily focuses on raising funds for children’s charities throughout Eastern North Carolina as well.

“Members of the Boys and Girls Club, The Bridge Downeast and just some local kids come out and do a fishing camp throughout the week,” Sharpe said. “So they can learn all about fishing. Even though they can’t go offshore there, they’ll still get the opportunity to fish here at Big Rock Landing.”

The weigh station will be packed with people over the next three days, with the tournament wrapping up on Saturday with the awards banquet.