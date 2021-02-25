Asylum-seekers on MPP program expected to cross into South Texas on Thursday

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — A group of at least 25 asylum-seekers who have been living in a muddy tent encampment on the banks of the Rio Grande for over a year in Matamoros, Mexico, are expected to finally cross into the United States on Thursday via South Texas with the blessing of the U.S. government.

Officials with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security have told Border Report that the migrants will cross at the Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville, Texas, which is just blocks from where the encampment is located.

Over 1,000 migrants live at the encampment and on Wednesday, officials with the United Nations were screening all applicants for coronavirus and sorting those who have lived on the camp the longest to be among the first to cross.

DHS officials said priority would be given to those who have had pending immigration cases the longest. Some have lived at the camp since July 2019 when the Trump administration implemented the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program, known unofficially as the “Remain in Mexico” program, which forced them to wait in Mexico during their asylum proceedings.

A contingency of nonprofits led by the Diocese of Brownsville and several pro bono immigration lawyers have been at the camp all week assisting and preparing the migrants to cross. Originally they were slated to cross on Monday that has been pushed back every day as logistics were worked out.

At 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities of the RGV, walked across the bridge into Matamoros followed shortly thereafter by prominent immigration lawyer Jodi Goodwin.

Border Report is at the Gateway International Bridge and will bring you the story as the migrants cross.