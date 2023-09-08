Spanish music giants Emmanuel and Mijares will perform on Saturday in Tijuana. (Courtesy: Feria de Tijuana)

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — The annual fair in Tijuana is off and running, and per tradition, some big names in the music world will be performing.

The fair itself runs through Oct. 8 offering musical acts and performances on weekends.

This Saturday it will host two giants in Spanish music: Mijares and Emmanuel.

Doors to the music venue open at 7:30 p.m.

The cost to hear both Mijares and Emmanuel is about $50, and VIP seating is available for $200.

The fair and concert is taking place at Tijuana’s Palenque at the intersection of El Palenque Street and San Pedro Martir Boulevard on Tijuana’s east side.