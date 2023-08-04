McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley reported Friday that hundreds of migrants have crossed the border into a small South Texas town in the past day.
Over 1,100 migrants were encountered Thursday and Friday near the small town of La Grulla, Texas, according to a tweet by RGV Chief Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez.
“Amazing work of addressing medical emergencies, transportation, and field intake. Way to go RGC!” Chavez tweeted Friday on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter.
La Grulla is a town with a population of less than 2,000 and is located on the eastern edge of rural Starr County in South Texas.
It also is where the State of Texas built its first state-funded segment of border wall as part of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star.