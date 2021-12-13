Driver attempts to ram through California port of entry, prompting officer to open fire, CBP says

Cars wait in line at San Ysidro Port of Entry. (Jorge Nieto/Special for Border Repor)

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer fired his gun at a man trying to ram through the San Ysidro Port of Entry on Sunday night, according to the San Diego Police Department, which is investigating the incident.

Initial findings state the vehicle and its driver tried to “drive at a high rate of speed through the screening lanes where CBP Officers were posted to monitor northbound traffic.”

The vehicle is said to have been driven by a single occupant.

The vehicle crashed into the back of another car in the traffic lane, then tried to drive around that car.

This is when a CBP officer fired his gun “multiple times.”

According to San Diego Police investigators, the vehicle was struck, but the driver was not injured.

CBP officers took the suspect into custody.

He is under investigation by Homeland Security Investigations for illegal entry and assault.

The officer involved in the shooting has not been identified but has reportedly been with CBP for 14 years.

During the investigation, several traffic lanes had to be closed, generating longer-than-normal wait times for commuters who were advised to go to the Otay Mesa Port of Entry, the other crossing between San Diego and Tijuana.

Later in the evening, as Sunday turned into early Monday morning, a Border Patrol agent was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 15 near Rainbow, Calif., located about 70 miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border.

The agent was taken to a nearby hospital where they remain in stable condition.