EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Juarez police are investigating two double homicides occurring hours apart from each other in different parts of the city. In both cases, the victims were couples, the municipal police said.

The first two victims were found near an abandoned Chevrolet Tahoe late Thursday near the Camino Real highway on the western outskirts of the city. The bodies of a man and a woman and their vehicle were on a road overlooking the highway.

Later, gunmen shot and killed a man and a woman waiting for a green light inside their compact vehicle on Tecnologico Avenue. Police said a female riding in the victims’ vehicle survived the shooting and was taken to a hospital.

No arrests were reported in either case. Juarez has recorded 19 homicides just in the first week of April.