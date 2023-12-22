SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Mexican presidential candidate Claudia Sheinbaum is due to visit Rosarito, a coastal community about 20 miles south of Tijuana, on Saturday.

She is expected to meet with supporters and members of the MORENA Party, which is headed by Mexico’s current president Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

According to her campaign, Sheinbaum will stage a rally in the city of Rosarito while trying to find support from other parties affiliated with MORENA.

She recently served as Mexico City’s mayor resigning from that post in June after securing her party’s nomination for president.

Sheinbaum has a Ph.D. in energy engineering from the National Autonomous University of Mexico.

She is considered the leading candidate in next year’s race.