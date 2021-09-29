Mysterious ‘no trespassing’ sign at Butterfly Center is fake, border authorities confirm

MISSION, Texas (Border Report) — A “No Trespassing” sign that was put up on a border levee on National Butterfly Center land is not official and is under investigation, a U.S. Border Patrol agent told Border Report late Tuesday.

Earlier Tuesday, the executive director of the National Butterfly Center showed Border Report the sign, which appeared Monday and was put on an earthen levee near the nonprofit’s administration building and north of the organization’s 70 acres of riverfront lands on the Rio Grande.

Marianna Treviño-Wright is executive director of the nonprofit National Butterfly Center in Mission, Texas. She is seen on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, beside a new sign put on the border levee on the center’s property. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report)

“It appears that someone who doesn’t know what they’re doing, can’t spell just made this up and put these signs here,” said Marianna Treviño-Wright, who runs the National Butterfly Center. “It is very clearly to deter the public and media threatening you with prosecution declaring that you’re trespassing.”

Treviño-Wright pointed out the grammatical errors in the sign — such as “un-authorized” and the mention that permission is required from DHS and “U.S. Customs and Border Patrol,” which is not the name of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency.

A Border Patrol spokesman agreed the sign is fake.

“We called our McAllen station, our Wall team. No one can confirm the signage. It’s not CBP, it’s not DHS or Border Patrol signage,” Omar Medina, supervisory Border Patrol agent told Border Report. “We have no idea why it’s there. We are investigating it.”

SO, today someone put up these bogus signs on the levee at our place, on the west side of the road. There is no "US Customs & Border Patrol." The airspace is not controlled according to the FAA & the land belongs to the COUNTY. Plz call these phone numbers for info! pic.twitter.com/v7ZLItExgk — National Butterfly (@NatButterflies) September 28, 2021

“I do believe this is absolutely an intimidation tactic,” said Treviño-Wright, whose organization has filed a civil lawsuit against private border wall builders who put up a private 3.5-mile border wall on nearby private riverfront farmlands.

Border Report asked the Federal Aviation Administration if the area is “a controlled air space,” as stated on the sign, and was directed to the FAA’s temporary air space restriction page, where there is no restriction recently listed for this part of South Texas.