McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — U.S. Border Patrol agents say they encountered 802 migrants in six large groups that recently crossed the border from Mexico into South Texas.

On Monday night, agents apprehended 155 migrants near La Grulla, Texas, an area where the state of Texas has built a 1.5-mile long state-funded border wall.

On Tuesday morning, agents near Roma, Texas, came upon 120 migrants, including 36 unaccompanied migrant children and 34 single adults who were from Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Cuba and Peru.

Agents said they encountered groups of migrants totaling 527 asylum seekers this weekend in the Rio Grande Valley.

Large groups are defined as having over 100 migrants.

Border leaders fear that thousands of migrants will try to surge the border at the end of May when the Biden administration lifts Title 42.

Title 42 is a public health law that has allowed agents to immediately expel migrants who cross the border since March 2020 in order to help halt the spread of coronavirus.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday is scheduled to visit the Rio Grande Valley and will hold a news conference in Weslaco to discuss border security.