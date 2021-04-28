Quadruple murder part of gang fight for control of retail drug sales in Juarez neighborhoods

Murder tally reaches 452 for the year in city ranked as 'third most violent' in the world

by: Roberto Delgado,

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The fight over control of retail drug sales in Juarez claimed another five lives late Tuesday and early Wednesday, police said.

A shooting inside a home in the Industrial neighborhood of Central Juarez left three men and a woman dead. Hours later, a man was killed by gunfire a block away on the same Acapulco Street where the quadruple murder occurred, police said.

The murder toll in Juarez this year is up to 452, with 118 of the victims coming just this month. Police sources told KTSM the neighborhood less than a 10-minute drive from Downtown Juarez has been a battleground of two gangs trying to take control of drug sales. Both groups are splinters of the Aztecas drug gang, a police official said on condition of anonymity.

Police did not immediately identify the victims. No suspects are in custody.

Juarez last year recorded more than 1,600 murders and officials with the Chihuahua Attorney General’s Office said most were drug-related. The city was recently ranked third on the list of “most violent” cities in the world by a Mexico City non-profit that tracks worldwide homicide rates.

