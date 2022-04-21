EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A Texas man accused of transporting more than 100 migrants has been indicted, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Daniel Chavez, 39, was driving a tractor-trailer when he approached the U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint on Interstate 35 on March 30. Agents said a drug-sniffing dog alerted them to the trailer. When they opened the trailer, they found 107 undocumented immigrants inside.

On April 19, a federal grand jury returned a two-count indictment against Chavez of Elkhart, Texas. He faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a $250,000 maximum possible fine if convicted.

Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Texas David Fawcett will prosecute the case.

ICE’s Homeland Security Investigations, which investigated the case, urges the public to report suspicious activity by calling 1 (866) 348-2423.