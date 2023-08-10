SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — As of Wednesday, bars, nightclubs, strip joints and other establishments where alcohol is sold in Tijuana and other Baja California cities must have security cameras linked to the city’s central police command center.

“Many bars and clubs have installed the cameras, but not all in accordance with legislation that mandates the cameras — both outside and inside — be accessible to the authorities,” said Leopoldo Tizoc Aguilar Durán, Secretary of Public Safety in Baja California.

People dance to regional music at the Centro de Espectaculos Casablanca in Tijuana on April 29, 2023. (Photo by GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Aguilar Durán said the cameras must be set up at entrances, exits, building exteriors and parking lots.

“We are making progress. We’re in communication will all municipalities, including their police chiefs to enforce the new mandates,” he said, adding that panic buttons have also been distributed in cities like Mexicali, on the border about 120 miles east of Tijuana, and must be attached to police security systems within two weeks.

Also, from now on, private security guards must undergo training in multiple areas before they can work with the public.

Aguilar Durán emphasized that bars and clubs must also have metal detectors at entry points, another new state requirement.

Bars and clubs that don’t meet the new guidelines face closure and fines of 100,000 pesos, about $6,200, according to Miguel Ángel Bujanda Ruiz, Tijuana’s city manager.

“Places that don’t comply will be shut down,” he said.