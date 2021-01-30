Tijuana mayor resigns yet again, stepping down for the second time since October

TIJUANA (Border Report) — Tijuana’s Mayor Arturo González Cruz has announced he is stepping down from the job. It’s not the first time he has quit in recent months.

In October, he resigned reportedly to prepare his campaign for governor of Baja California.

At the time, it was hailed as a momentous occasion as his resignation was clearing the way for the city’s first female mayor.

Karla Ruiz will be asked to take over as Tijuana’s Mayor after the resignation of Arturo Gonzalez Cruz. (Courtesy: City of Tijuana)

Less than a month later, after Karla Ruiz had taken over, González Cruz decided to come back, politically pushing her aside calling her a mere “substitute.”

Now comes word he is calling it quits due to family reasons, something he announced on his Facebook page.

He reportedly will make it official when he asks the city council to let him step down. His last day on the job is supposed to be in mid-February.

Ruiz will reportedly be asked to take over again.

“I will leave in the next few weeks, I’m doing it for personal reasons, it’s related to family issues,” González Cruz said.

Journalists who have covered González Cruz say his tenure as mayor will be remembered for his constant spats with Baja California Gov. Jaime Bonilla.

Bonilla went as far as accusing González Cruz of orchestrating the murder of a well known political blogger who was gunned in a car, something the mayor vehemently denied. Police and prosecutors never implicated nor investigated him for the crime.

