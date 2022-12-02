TIJUANA (Border Report) — The city of Tijuana is heading into December with over 1,850 homicides for the year, placing it on track to reach the dubious mark of 2,000 annual murders, something it’s done in recent years.

According to figures published by the state prosecutor’s office, Tijuana had 187 homicides in November, about six per day, for an annual total of 1,859 with a month to go. The city recorded 1,969 homicides in 2021; there were 2,000 homicides in 2020.

In 2019, a little more than 2,200 homicides were recorded in Tijuana, which is a city of about 2.2 million people.

Violence among drug cartels is blamed for the ongoing killing spree.

Since the start of the year, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has sent thousands of National Guard troops to Tijuana and the state of Baja California to fight crime.

But the added security forces have not been able to curtail the violence.