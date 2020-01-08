Duck Donuts Celebrates National Rubber Ducky Day on Jan. 13

MECHANICBURG, PA (WNCT) Duck Donuts is celebrating National Rubber Ducky Day on January 13, all Duck Donuts locations are giving away a free cinnamon sugar donuts with the purchase of a rubber duck.

Russ DiGilio, founder and CEO of Duck Donuts Franchising Company says, “National Rubber Ducky Day gives us the opportunity to celebrate a micro-holiday with our guests that is unique to our brand. We originated in Duck, North Carolina, and our duck logo is a staple to our brand, as are the small rubber ducks we sell. In fact, in 2019, our 87 locations sold more than 117,000 ducks!”

The origins of National Rubber Ducky Day stem from Sesame Street.

Ernie, the show’s lovable orange puppet, declared Jan. 13 as his beloved rubber ducky bath toy’s birthday and is recognized on this day each year.