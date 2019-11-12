Gov. Cooper talks workforce development at Fleet Readiness Center East

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, (WNCT) – Governor Roy Cooper paid a visit to the Fleet Readiness Center East at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Tuesday afternoon to speak about workforce development.

The center generates combat air power for marine and naval forces across the country. It is North Carolina’s largest industrial employer east of Interstate 95.

More than 4,000 civilian, military and contractor personnel are employed. In August, 40 more people were added to their payroll as part of the National Apprenticeship Program.

Participants work as full-time federal employees, receive pay and benefits, along with on-the-job-training.

Governor Cooper met with the participants and toured the facility. It is the first time he has stepped foot inside the Fleet Readiness Center East as governor.

​”This is a hidden gem in eastern North Carolina for good jobs for everyday people,” said Cooper.

Calee Holmes is one of the nearly 40 participants to have been accepted into the apprenticeship program. She said Governor Cooper’s visit and recognition of the center was validating.

“It makes me feel great,” said Holmes.

Kevin Barlow, an airframe work leader, is living-proof an apprenticeship program can provide prosperity for aspiring engineers.

“I came in as a co-op, about ten years ago, in a program with Craven Community College and I graduated​ into the apprenticeship program,” said Barlow.

Governor Cooper emphasized the program can help grow employment.

“To come here and have the challenge of working on these complicated aircrafts, I think it’s helping​ us retain those engineers,” said Cooper.

Those who successfully complete the four-year program will earn academic and trade theory certificates. In return, participants are to provide two years of skilled labor, which the FRCEast is hopeful to turn into a long-life career for the participants.