CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Blake Coleman had a short-handed goal and an assist as the Calgary Flames rallied to beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 on Thursday night.

Coleman’s scored the go-ahead goal at 11:44 of the third period. Ramus Andersson and Connor Zary also scored in the third for Calgary, which faced a two-goal deficit after one period.

Calgary’s Dustin Wolf made 30 saves in his second career NHL start. Wolf, the American Hockey League’s most valuable player and top goalie last season, was called up Tuesday. He played almost two periods in relief of Dan Vladar in Tuesday’s 5-2 loss to Minnesota.

Stefan Noesen and Michael Bunting scored for Carolina. Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 24 shots one night after he was pulled early in a 6-1 loss to the Oilers in Edmonton.

