VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Elias Pettersson broke a tie 3:29 of the third period, Thatcher Demko stopped 21 shots and the Vancouver Canucks held on to beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Saturday night.

Pettersson also had two assists, Sam Lafferty and Ilya Mikheyev each had a goal and an assist and J.T. Miller also scored. The Canucks improved to 18-9-1 with their second straight victory.

Jordan Martinook, Brady Skjei and Stefan Noesen scored for Carolina, and Antti Raanta made 20 saves. The Hurricanes have lost four in a row to fall to 14-12-1.

On the deciding goal, Pettersson took a pass from Mikheyev and held off a defender to finish a wraparound.

Carolina tied it at 2:10 of the third period when Jack Drury tipped a shot in front of the goal, with the puck hitting the crossbar before falling to an open Noesen.

UP NEXT

Hurricanes: At Ottawa on Tuesday night.

Canucks: Host Tampa Bay on Tuesday night.