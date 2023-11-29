PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Michael Bunting had a goal and an assist, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-1 on Tuesday night.

Seth Jarvis and Brendan Lemieux also scored as the Hurricanes won for the fourth time in five games. Sebastian Aho had two assists and Pyotr Kochetkov made 27 saves.

“I thought we didn’t really have too many lulls in there,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “We had a couple shifts that weren’t really good but for the most part we stuck to the game plan, what we needed to do and we pulled it out.”

Travis Konecny scored for Philadelphia.

“Definitely wasn’t our best game tonight,” Konecny said.

Lemieux snapped a 1-1 tie with 6:35 left in the second period. He capitalized on Scott Laughton’s turnover in front of Philadelphia’s net and shot past Flyers goalie Carter Hart.

Lemieux was a late addition to the lineup due to Andrei Svechnikov’s illness.

“I thought he was really good,” Brind’Amour said. “That line was really good. He got a goal, got rewarded for it, but they had good zone time and created a lot of havoc down there. They certainly did their job.”

Jarvis notched his team-leading 18th point and ninth goal with 3:26 to play, beating Hart with a wrist shot from a sharp angle.

The Hurricanes finished the scoring 42 seconds later when Jesper Kotkaniemi converted an empty-netter.

The Hurricanes jumped in front 5:39 into the opening period. Bunting got his fifth of the season from close range.

Philadelphia tied it with 12:46 to play in the second. Konecny beat Kochetkov on a breakaway, shooting past the goalie’s glove side.

The Hurricanes nearly took a two-goal lead with 8:10 remaining, but Teuvo Teravainen’s wrist shot from the slot clanged off the post. Philadelphia’s Cam Atkinson had perhaps the best opportunity to tie the contest before the Hurricanes’ third goal, but Kochetkov used his left pad to stop Atkinson’s backhanded try from the side of the net.

Hart made 31 saves for the Flyers.

“I just thought it was an ugly hockey game,” Flyers coach John Tortorella said. “We were just flat right through the lineup.”

The Hurricanes have won two of three in the season series, which wraps up on March 21 in Carolina.

UP NEXT

Hurricanes: Host Islanders on Thursday night.

Flyers: Hosts New Jersey on Thursday night.