NEW YORK (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored twice and Pyotr Kochetkov made 28 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 6-1 on Tuesday for their fourth-straight win.

Former Ranger Brady Skjei added three assists for the surging Hurricanes and Jack Drury, Jordan Martinook, Jalen Chatfield and Michael Bunting also scored as Carolina improved to 7-1-3 in their last 11 games. Svechnikov has points in five straight games, including six goals.

Chris Kreider scored the lone goal for the Rangers.

After Rangers forward Alexis Lafreniere took an interference penalty 30 seconds into the game, Drury buried a shot past Igor Shesterkin for his sixth goal of the season and his first career power-play goal. Skjei and Stefan Noesen assisted.

Svechnikov made it 2-0 at 19:29 of the opening period as Rangers captain Jacob Trouba was serving a holding penalty. Hurricanes leading scorer Sebastian Aho and defenseman Brent Burns assisted.

Aho has points in five straight and leads Carolina with 43 points, including 15 goals. He has 10 assists and 12 points overall in his last four games.

Carolina’s power play was potent in December, going 18-for-49 for the second-best percentage in the league behind Boston.

Kreider broke through for New York at 4:30 of the second with his 19th goal, redirecting a Trouba shot past Kochetkov. Artemi Panarin also assisted and has points in 30 of his 36 games this season. He leads the Rangers with 51 points.

But Martinook quickly restored Carolina’s two-goal lead with his second goal of the season at 6:32 after a misplay with the puck by Shesterkin. Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal assisted.

In the third, Chatfield made it 4-1 at 1:33 before Svechnikov scored again, his eighth of the season, at 2:56. Bunting closed out the scoring with his ninth at 15:49.

Kochetkov improved to 6-1-2 over his last nine appearances for Carolina while Shesterkin had his five-game winning streak snapped.

UP NEXT

Rangers: Host the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night.

Hurricanes: Visit the Washington Capitals on Friday night.