CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield will be playing for an NFC South title on Sunday — and a shot at personal redemption against the team that released him last season.

Mayfield’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8) can secure the NFC South division title and the fourth seed in the playoffs with a win at Carolina. However, a loss would eliminate the Buccaneers from playoff contention and open the door for the Atlanta-New Orleans winner on Sunday to capture the division.

The Panthers acquired Mayfield in a trade before the 2022 season, but he struggled from the onset and went 1-5 as a starter before being benched and later released.

The often outspoken Mayfield has never been critical of the decision, but beating the Panthers on their home field to win a division title surely couldn’t help but be satisfying for a player who has gone from 2018 No. 1 draft pick to journeyman quarterback after having played for four teams in the last three seasons.

“My mentality playing against the Panthers — the guys in the locker room are great. For other reasons, I’ll be extremely motivated to play,” Mayfield said. “Obviously, the division is on the line. There’s many things. Everyone in our locker room should be motivated, not just me personally.”

Mayfield will be looking to reach the playoffs for only the second time in his NFL career (Cleveland, 2000) but will have to do it despite some sore ribs, the result of a hit sustained in last week’s 23-13 loss to the Saints.

The Panthers (2-14) will finish a horribly disappointing season which included injuries to several key players, the firing of first-year head coach Frank Reich and a drink-throwing incident by owner David Tepper last Sunday that resulted in a $300,00 fine from the league.

TEPPER TANTRUM

It has been a bad week for Tepper, who has caught plenty of flack from an already disgruntled fan base over his embarrassing temper tantrum which went viral after he appeared to throw the contents of a drink on fans following Carolina’s 26-0 loss at Jacksonville.

It’s unclear if Tepper will be in his regular club suite for Sunday’s game at Bank of America Stadium.

Tepper never issued an apology to fans, instead releasing a statement that read: “I am deeply passionate about this team and regret my behavior on Sunday. I should have let NFL stadium security handle any issues that arose. I respect the NFL’s code of conduct and accept the league’s discipline for my behavior.”

The Panthers are 31-67 since Tepper purchased the team in 2018 and have missed the playoffs six straight seasons, a source of frustration for fans. Carolina had gone to the playoffs — including a trip to Super Bowl 50 — three of the four seasons before Tepper’s arrival.

SACK PARADE

There were questions about how Carolina’s 5-foot-10, 204-pound rookie quarterback Bryce Young would hold up physically in the NFL, where players are much stronger and faster than in college. But Young has only missed one game despite being sacked 59 times in 15 starts.

Panthers interim head coach Chris Tabor said of Young’s toughness: “It just says who he is.”

“He’s taken some shots, but he pops right back up, and he dusts himself off, and he goes,” Tabor said. “So, to me, those narratives are just narratives. Obviously, he has shut those down, in my opinion.”

NO ASSUMPTIONS

Tampa Bay won the first meeting of the season between the division rivals 21-18 at home on Dec. 3. Even though they’ve won six of the past seven meetings, the Bucs insist they don’t take anything for granted against the Panthers.

“I know their record doesn’t show it, but they’re really scrappy, so we have to come with it,” Bucs receiver Mike Evans said.

Coach Todd Bowles said the Bucs can’t take Carolina lightly.

“We were underdogs most of the year — we can’t afford to,” Bowles said. “They’re a lot like us – they’re tough. They’re very tough to play. They’ve got physical guys all the way around the board. We have physical guys all the way around the board. It’s who plays the smartest that’s going to win the ballgame.”

TOUGH MATCHUP

Once again, the Panthers figure to have their hands full trying to contain Mike Evans, who has 76 receptions for 1,233 yards and a NFL-leading 13 touchdowns.

He’s the only player in league history to begin a career with 10 consecutive seasons with more than 1,000 yards receiving. Last month, he joined Hall of Famers Jerry Rice, Terrell Owens, Marvin Harrison and Randy Moss as the only players who’ve had 12-plus TD receptions in a season five or more times.

In his last two games against the Panthers, Evans has 17 catches for 369 yards and four TDs — numbers that suggest he matches up extremely well against Carolina.

“They do run some different coverages to where he gets one-on-one situations. And he’s a guy that, when he’s 1-on-1, we’re going to take advantage of that,” Mayfield said. “We’re going to look for those shots to him.”

DUBIOS STREAK AT STAKE

The Panthers could become the first team since at least 1991 to go an entire season without being in the lead for a single fourth-quarter play. Both of Carolina’s wins came on field goals by Eddy Pineiro as time expired when the Panthers were trailing before the kick.

TAMPA BAY (8-8) at CAROLINA (2-14)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, Fox.

BETTING LINE: Buccaneers by 4 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

AGAINST THE SPREAD: Tampa Bay 10-6, Carolina 4-10-2.

SERIES RECORD: Panthers lead 25-21.

LAST MEETING: Buccaneers beat Panthers 21-18 on Dec. 3, 2023, in Tampa Bay.

LAST WEEK: Buccaneers lost to Saints 23-13; Panthers lost to Jaguars 26-0.

BUCCANEERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (23), RUSH (31), PASS (15), SCORING (19).

BUCCANEERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (25), RUSH (6), PASS (32), SCORING (T9)

PANTHERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (32), RUSH (20), PASS (31), SCORING (31).

PANTHERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (3), RUSH (13), PASS (3), SCORING (30).

TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Buccaneers plus-6, Panthers minus-7

BUCCANEERS PLAYER TO WATCH: QB Baker Mayfield, who’s with his fourth team in six seasons, is trying to lead a club to the playoffs for the second time. He also did it in 2020 with Cleveland. He’s completed 64.4% of his passes for 3,907 yards and 28 touchdowns, the latter two of which are both career bests. He split last season between the Panthers and Los Angeles Rams before signing a one-year, $4 million deal as Tom Brady’s replacement in Tampa Bay.

PANTHERS PLAYER TO WATCH: QB Bryce Young will make his final start of a disappointing rookie season. He’s coming off a poor performance last week against Jacksonville, held to 112 yards passing as Carolina was shutout for only the fourth time in franchise history. Young was sacked six times.

KEY MATCHUP: Panthers OL vs. Buccaneers pass rush. The Panthers have allowed 62 sacks this season, tied for third most in the NFL. Left tackle Ickey Ekwonu particularly has struggled this season. Tampa Bay comes into the game tied for 10th in the league in sacks with 45, so expect it to dial up the pressure against Young.

KEY INJURIES: Mayfield has sore ribs after taking a late hit on a 2-point conversion play with less than two minutes remaining in last week’s loss to New Orleans. He says he will do everything he can to be ready to play against the Panthers. … Bucs LB Shaquil Barrett (groin) and CB Carlton Davis (concussion) were inactive against the Saints. Their status will be evaluated as the week progresses. … The Panthers OLB Marquis Haynes (concussion) is not expected to play after taking a blow to the head last week against the Jaguars that left him hospitalized. … Also, rookie WR Jonathan Mingo went on IR earlier in the week with a foot injury and won’t play.

SERIES NOTES: The Buccaneers have dominated the series of late, winning six of the past seven games with five of those victories coming when Tom Brady was playing quarterback.

STATS AND STUFF: The Bucs went 4-1 in December, with Mayfield throwing for 11 touchdowns vs. three interceptions. Joe Flacco (13) and Brock Purdy (12) were the only players who threw more TD passes during the month, while Lamar Jackson, Derek Carr, Jordan Love and Matthew Stafford joined Mayfield with 11. … Mayfield appeared in seven games with the Panthers last season, going 1-5 as a starter. … Bucs RB Rachaad White has 60 receptions and ranks third among NFL running backs with 531 receiving yards. He’s seventh among RBs in total yards from scrimmage with 1,448. … WR Chris Godwin is 27 yards shy of his fourth season with at least 1,000 receiving yards. … WR Mike Evans, who has 76 receptions for 1,233 yards and 13 TDs, is the only player in league history to begin a career with 10 consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. … Evans has 94 TD receptions, tied with Davante Adams for first among active players. … Rookie LB Yaya Diaby leads the Bucs with 6½ sacks. … The Panthers will finish with the worst record in the league, but the No. 1 pick in next year’s draft will go to the Chicago Bears as part of last year’s trade for Young. … Young is 2-13 as the team’s starter and has thrown nearly as many interceptions (10) as touchdown passes (11). … Carolina is 26th in the league in third down conversions at 35%. … WR Adam Thielen leads the Panthers with 101 receptions for 1,002 yards, although his production has dropped off significantly in the second half of the season. … Despite the team’s record, Carolina’s defense has only allowed 298.1 yards per game this season, third best in the NFL.

FANTASY TIP: Evans has dominated the Panthers. He has 17 catches for 369 yards and four TDs in his past two games vs. Carolina. He has 54 receptions for 831 yards and eight TDs in the past seven meetings. On New Year’s Day in 2023, Evans delivered a memorable game with 12 catches for 207 yards and three TDs vs. Carolina.