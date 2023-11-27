CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Carolina Panthers have fired Head Coach Frank Reich just 11 games into his role with the organization.

A season with high expectations was on the rise when Reich was hired, but little progress from the team was shown after investing in many resources during the offseason, including a No. 1 pick and Heisman winner in quarterback Bryce Young.

The 1-10 Panthers tweeted that they parted ways with Reich on Monday morning.

Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will take over as interim head coach.