CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich is taking back play-calling duties, he announced Wednesday.

The change comes just three weeks after handing the reins over to offensive coordinator Thomas Brown during the team’s bye week Oct. 17. The Panthers (1-8) averaging 13.7 points during that three-game stretch.

Reich added that the decision had nothing to do with him being told his job was on the line, and he wanted to be in control of his destiny.

The Panthers host the Cowboys (6-3) at bank of America Stadium Sunday, Nov. 19, at 1 p.m.