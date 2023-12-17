CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Desmond Ridder isn’t going to spend much time contemplating playoff scenarios for the Atlanta Falcons, who are part of a three-way tie for first place in the NFC South with four games remaining.

“Obviously for everyone to kind of be right there in that bunch, we know that we have everything in front of us,” the Falcons quarterback said. ”(But) it doesn’t matter about next week, it doesn’t matter about two weeks or what another team does. (It’s about) what we do and what we can do out there on Sunday.”

Atlanta is tied with Tampa Bay and New Orleans atop the division. Of the three teams, the Falcons have the easiest remaining schedule — starting Sunday when they visit the division’s also-ran, the NFL-worst Carolina Panthers (1-12).

The Falcons’ other remaining opponents are Indianapolis (7-6), Chicago (5-8) and the Saints.

The Falcons held a one-game edge in the standings before losing 29-25 to Tampa Bay despite 347 yards passing from Ridder. The Saints climbed back into a tie by pounding the Panthers 28-6. Nonetheless, Atlanta is in good position to win its first division title since 2016.

The same can’t be said for the offensively challenged Panthers.

Despite the addition of No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young, Carolina ranks near the bottom of nearly every offensive statistical category and has failed to score 20 points in each of its last seven games.

Young has struggled when facing pressure, and has yet to throw for 250 yards in a game.

“Having a growth mindset is something that we all talk about and that we all embody,” Young said. “There is obviously a lot of room for improvement so we are eager to go out there and be better.”

RIDDER OR NOT

Ridder’s future as the starter could be determined by the team’s finish.

Ridder started eight games, then was benched for two before being reinstated. For the season, he has nine touchdown passes with nine interceptions — the same numbers as Young. He completed 63.5% of his passes in a four-game audition as the starter to close the 2022 season and again has completed 63.5% this season – 212 of 334 for 2,376 yards.

“I’ve had my ups and downs,” Ridder said. “You know, I’ve been able to go out there and play your game. And then obviously, throughout the games, you know, there’s one or two plays in each game where, you know, something goes wrong or there’s a mistake. But then it’s how do you respond? And I feel like, you know, every time that a mistake has happened, I responded the right way.”

INJURY WOES

The Falcons are facing significant injuries on their offensive and defensive lines.

Defensive tackle Kentavius Street has been ruled out with a pectoral injury suffered last week. The defensive line already has lost two-time Pro Bowler Grady Jarrett for the season with a knee injury. Another defensive tackle, David Onyemata, missed last week’s game with an ankle injury.

Left tackle Jake Matthews suffered a knee injury against Tampa Bay and did not practice Wednesday. Matthews’ team-record streak of 156 consecutive starts will be in jeopardy. Center Drew Dalman (ankle) and right tackle Kaleb McGary (knee) did not play against Tampa Bay and Chris Lindstrom (ankle) missed part of the game.

Atlanta’s injury list also includes cornerback Jeff Okudah (ankle) and linebacker Nate Landman (knee).

Matthews, Lindstrom and McGary were held out of Wednesday’s practice. Coach Arthur Smith said most of the injured players have a chance to play Sunday.

CRUNCH TIME FOR BIJAN

Falcons rookie running back Bijan Robinson’s modest usage was an issue earlier in the season, but his carries have increased lately. He has 66 rushes the last four games, an average of more than 16 per game. He’s run for touchdowns in three of the last four games and four of the last six.

Smith said he was looking at the 17-game season when making a plan for Robinson.

“I mean, you set your season to get with a long game at stake, too,” Smith said. “We’ve been cognizant of that. … Didn’t want any of the runners having 300 carries going into Thanksgiving. Because we have a lot of talented players on the roster and guys that want to play for the long game. Want to play for more than 17. Here we are in crunch time. And you do feel like a lot of young guys have got better every week.”

YOUNG MISSING DEEP THROWS

Young missed a couple of open receivers on deep balls against New Orleans, including overthrowing an open Jonathan Mingo for a would-be touchdown when he didn’t set his feet in the pocket.

Young said that has been a point of emphasis this week in practice.

“They did a great job on the perimeter of creating that separation and obviously I have to do a better job of executing and just getting the ball there,” Young said. “You just look back it from a mechanical standpoint and figuring out little stuff from rep to rep. … So I was able to learn from that.”

HUBBARD ON THE RUN

The Panthers have gotten an uptick in production from Chuba Hubbard, who has 191 rushing yards and two touchdowns over the last two weeks. He figures to be a focal point of the offense.

Carolina ran for more than 200 yards against New Orleans, but managed just six points. The last team to rush for 200-plus yards and not score a touchdown on offense was the Rams in a 14-9 loss to Seattle on Oct. 28, 2013.

ATLANTA (6-7) at CAROLINA (1-12)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, Fox.

BETTING LINE: Falcons by 3, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

AGAINST THE SPREAD: Atlanta 4-9; Carolina 2-9-2

SERIES RECORD: Falcons lead 36-21.

LAST MEETING: Falcons won 24-10 on Sept. 10, 2023, in Atlanta.

LAST WEEK: Falcons lost to Buccaneers 29-25; Panthers lost to Saints 28-6.

FALCONS OFFENSE: OVERALL (15), RUSH (6), PASS (21), SCORING (24).

FALCONS DEFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (15), PASS (9), SCORING (12).

PANTHERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (30), RUSH (21), PASS (31), SCORING (30).

PANTHERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (4), RUSH (19), PASS (3), SCORING (31).

TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Falcons minus-4; Panthers minus-8.

FALCONS PLAYER TO WATCH: RB Bijan Robinson has 396 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns over the past four games. He totaled 63 yards from scrimmage and a score in Atlanta’s Week 1 home win over Carolina. The Panthers have struggled at times against the run and Robinson’s speed and quickness is of concern to Carolina. Panthers interim head coach Chris Tabor said stopping Robinson will be a key to the team’s defensive game plan, calling him an “explosive, physical, downhill runner.”

PANTHERS PLAYER TO WATCH: RB Chuba Hubbard has run for 191 yards and two touchdowns over the past two games and is currently Carolina’s best offensive threat on a team that struggles to throw the football. The Panthers average just 165.7 yards per game through the air so Hubbard represents the best chance at moving the ball.

KEY MATCHUP: Falcons pass rush vs. Panthers OL: Rookie QB Bryce Young has been sacked 48 times in 12 starts and has been under duress most of the season. His 37 throwaways are the most in the league. Atlanta has just 27 sacks this season, but its defense will surely be salivating when it faces Carolina’s porous offensive line.

KEY INJURIES: The Falcons have ruled out DT Kentavius Street (pectoral muscle), but hope to have DT David Onyemata (ankle) return after missing one game. LT Jake Matthews (knee) and RG Chris Lindstrom (ankle) did not practice Wednesday. C Drew Dalman (ankle) and right tackle Kaleb McGary (knee) did not play against Tampa Bay. The injury list also includes CB Jeff Okudah (ankle) and LB Nate Landman (knee). … The Panthers are likely to be without TE Ian Thomas (ankle sprain). OLB Brian Burns is also dealing with an ankle injury.

SERIES NOTES: The Falcons have dominated the overall series and won nine of the past 12 meetings. Atlanta is going for its first season sweep of the Panthers since 2019.

STATS AND STUFF: Robinson’s 1,110 scrimmage yards have made Falcons the first team in NFL history to have rookies with at least 1,000 yards in three consecutive seasons, following TE Kyle Pitts in 2021 and RB Tyler Allgeier in 2022. … WR Drake London is enjoying a strong finish to his second season. London set career highs with 10 receptions for 172 yards against Tampa Bay last week. … QB Desmond Ridder also set a career high with 347 passing yards . … Allgeier ran for two touchdowns in Atlanta’s Week 1 win over Carolina. … S Jessie Bates ranks second among NFL defensive backs with 101 tackles. Bates has a career-high five interceptions. He had 10 tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble in Atlanta’s Week 1 win over Carolina. … The Panthers are 0-4 in the NFC South … Carolina has been outscored 341-197 this season. … QB Bryce Young has yet to throw for 250 yards in 12 starts this season. … Young has been sacked 19 times in the past four games. … DE Derrick Brown became only third defensive player in NFL history to get 10-plus tackles, a quarterback hit and an interception last week against the Saints joining Mathias Kiwanuka (2011) and Michael Bankston (1995). … OLB Brian Burns had two sacks and a forced fumble in Week 1 against the Panthers. He has a tackle for a loss in seven of his past eight games. … The Panthers have a league-low nine takeaways this season. … Carolina has a minus-25 turnover differential over the past three seasons.

FANTASY TIP: Panthers WR Adam Thielen has cooled off significantly with only nine receptions for 101 yards over his past three games. Thielen had two receptions for 12 yards in the previous matchup against the Falcons.