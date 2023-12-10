NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers are preparing for their second matchup this season under circumstances that have changed substantially since the last time they met.

Saints quarterback Derek Carr was relatively healthy for their Week 2 clash in Carolina and still in his honeymoon period with the same New Orleans fans who booed him repeatedly in the Superdome last weekend. He was also knocked out of a game for the third time in his first season in New Orleans.

The Panthers began the season under coach Frank Reich, who was “encouraged” by rookie QB Bryce Young’s response to his first taste of adversity in the NFL.

Carolina has since fired Reich and is preparing for its second game under interim coach Chris Tabor when the Panthers (1-11) visit the Saints (5-7) on Sunday.

New Orleans, meanwhile, is in the midst of a season-high three-game skid and in danger of seeing its season slip away. When the Saints beat the Panthers on a Monday night in September, they were 2-0 and looked like the favorite in the anemic NFC South. They’ve gone 3-7 since and have fallen a game behind Atlanta (6-6) for the division lead.

“We need a win. There’s no question about that,” said Saints second-year coach Dennis Allen, who also has been the object of heavy criticism in New Orleans. “We’re going to work extremely hard to get it figured out. … We’re going to keep chopping wood and eventually we’re going to bust through.”

For the Panthers, Tabor said, knowing they’ve been eliminated from playoff contention is “extremely hard.”

But he added, “you have two choices: character or compromise.”

“When I lay my head down at night, I like to think I know who I am,” Tabor added. “Did I do an honest day’s work? I think that is how you have to look at it. I don’t think about the record — that is way past. I’m just thinking about what are we doing to set ourselves up to win.”

The Saints spent much of this week unsure whether Carr or backup Jameis Winston would be their starting QB on Sunday. Carr, who last Sunday has his second concussions in the span of 22 days, was permitted to practice on a limited basis this week, but remained in the concussion protocol as the weekend neared.

The only uncertainty at QB for the Panthers was when their top draft choice might have his first true breakout game. Young has yet to throw for as many as 250 yards in a game and has thrown as many interceptions as touchdown passes with nine each.

“At any given moment, Bryce Young could have that spark, so I don’t think we’re necessarily looking at the record,” Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu said. “We’re just looking at it like, ’Man, we’ve got to beat these guys.’”

PREPARING FOR 3 QBS

Tabor his team is preparing for both Carr and Winston.

“We’re not for sure which one it’s going to be,” Tabor said. “You’re talking about two seasoned veterans that have won a lot of football games, played in a lot of big games that can get streaky at any time.”

Tabor seems equally concerned with the versatile Taysom Hill. Lining up intermittently at QB, Hill ran nine times for 75 yards in New Orleans’ 20-17 win over Carolina in Week 2.

“You always talk about value on a roster,” Tabor said. “Think about this: a quarterback, a guy that returns kicks, a guy that blocks kicks, a guy that runs wildcat. You know what he is? He’s a football player, a really good football player, and he causes a lot of problems not only for us.”

YOUNG STAYING FOCUSED

Young is 1-10 as a starter and has been sacked 44 times.

But the No. 1 overall draft choice out of Alabama is trying to remain steady in his daily approach.

“Just being consistent in what you’re doing and not being results-based,” Young said. “Again, it’s hard, and it is a results-based business. So, you accept that, but you can’t let the results change your process. There are circumstances you can’t control or, if things are going bad, you can’t do less, you can’t care less, you can’t focus less, you can’t give less.”

ON THE ROAD AGAIN

The Panthers are winless on the road this season and haven’t won away from home since the 2018 regular-season finale at New Orleans, when Eddy Pineiro was carried off the field after making the winning kick in a 10-7 victory.

“To win on the road, I mean, the secret is, it’s not a big secret — (if) you want to win on the road, pack a good team,” Tabor said.

WEAKNESS VS. STRENGTH

Mathieu suspects this matchup could test New Orleans’ defense, which this season ranks 24th against the run and has struggled with quarterbacks such as Young who escape the pocket with regularity.

The Panthers “do a lot of things well that we don’t necessarily (defend) well,” Mathieu said, alluding to the emergence this season of Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard.

“They run the ball well,” Mathieu added. “Obviously you have Bryce Young, who’s able to not just throw the ball but be effective with his legs. He was able to kind of break free a few times when we played them earlier.”

CAROLINA (1-11) at NEW ORLEANS (5-7)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, FOX

BETTING LINE: Saints by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

AGAINST THE SPREAD: Panthers 2-8-2; Saints 3-8-1.

SERIES RECORD: Saints lead 30-28.

LAST MEETING: Saints beat Panthers 20-17 on Sept. 18, 2023, at Carolina.

LAST WEEK: Panthers lost to Buccaneers 21-18; Saints lost to Lions 33-28.

PANTHERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (30), RUSH (26), PASS (30), SCORING (29).

PANTHERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (7), RUSH (23), PASS (4), SCORING (31).

SAINTS OFFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (19), PASS (10), SCORING (19).

SAINTS DEFENSE: OVERALL (15), RUSH (24), PASS (7), SCORING (17).

TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Panthers minus-7; Saints plus-4.

PANTHERS PLAYER TO WATCH: RB Chuba Hubbard is coming off his best game of the season, with 104 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 25 carries in a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Hubbard wrested the starting job away from Miles Sanders earlier this season and hasn’t relinquished it since. Hubbard will face a Saints defense that is allowing 4.5 yards per carry, which is 27th in the league.

SAINTS PLAYER TO WATCH: WR Chris Olave, a 2022 first-round draft choice out of Ohio State, has 94 or more yards receiving in three straight games and leads New Orleans with 890 yards receiving this season.

KEY MATCHUP: Panthers OL vs. Saints pass rush. The Panthers have allowed 47 sacks this season, the fourth most in the league as rookie QB Bryce Young has spent most of the season under heavy duress. The Saints, however, have had just 19 sacks.

KEY INJURIES: The Panthers are little healthier on defense after getting CB Jaycee Horn and OLB Yetur Gross-Matos back last week. Saints QB Derek Carr has been in the NFL’s concussion protocol this week. Reserve QB and utility player Taysom Hill (foot and hand), receiver Rashid Shaheed (thigh), running back Kendre Miller (ankle), defensive end Cameron Jordan (ankle) and rookie defensive end Isaiah Foskey (quadriceps) also missed practice this week.

SERIES NOTES: The Saints go for their third series sweep of the Panthers in the past five years. New Orleans has dominated the series since the start of the 2017 season, winning nine of 13.

STATS AND STUFF: The Panthers are 0-7 on the road this season. They haven’t won away from home since beating the Saints in Week 18 last season at the Superdome 10-7 on Eddy Pineiro’s field goal. … QB Bryce Young has only nine touchdown passes in 11 starts this season. Young has been sacked 44 times, an average of four per game. … WR Adam Thielen has only four receptions for 27 yards in the past two games. That comes after an eight-game stretch where Thielen had 74 catches for 714 yards and four TDs. … WR Jonathan Mingo is coming off his best game of the season with 10 receptions for 69 yards against the Buccaneers. The team’s second-round pick has yet to catch a touchdown pass this season. … OLB Brian Burns was ejected from last week’s game against Tampa Bay for throwing a punch. … This will be interim head coach Chris Tabor’s second game at the helm since Frank Reich was fired following a 1-10 start. … Carr completed 17 of 22 passes for 226 yards with one TD and one interception during last week’s loss to Detroit before leaving the game. … QB Jameis Winston passed for 353 yards in his most recent start against Carolina on Sept. 25, 2022. … Winston has 19 total TDs (18 passing, one rushing) in 10 starts for the Saints … RB Alvin Kamara had 109 scrimmage yards (58 receiving, 51 rushing) and two TDs rushing in Week 13. … Kamara leads all RBs with 60 receptions and ranks second with 413 yards receiving. He needs 79 scrimmage yards for his seventh straight season with 1,000 yards from scrimmage. … Olave has seven 100-yard games receiving, including his past two games. … Hill had his fourth TD rush rushing of the season last week and has at least 50 scrimmage yards in six of his past seven games. . … Jordan had his third TFL of the season last week. He has 4 1/2 sacks and five TFL in his past five games against Carolina. … DE Carl Granderson had a sack and forced fumble in these teams’ Week 2 meeting. … CB Paulson Adebo is tied for fifth in the NFL with a career-high 14 passes defensed in 2023. … S Tyrann Mathieu is the only safety with at least five passes defensed in each of past seven seasons and one of just two (along with Justin Simmons) with at least three interceptions in each of the past five seasons.

FANTASY TIP: Kamara ran for 107 yards in his previous game against the Panthers in January (he did not play in the September game while serving a league-imposed suspension), but has only one touchdown against Carolina in the past five games. Hill, if available, could see action in the running game. He had nine carries for 75 yards in the first meeting his season.